Panthers arena gets another new name

Fans arrive at the FLA Live Arena for Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the...
Fans arrive at the FLA Live Arena for Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The home of the Florida Panthers has a new name.

Amerant Bank Arena is the new name for the home of the NHL's defending Eastern Conference champion, the Panthers announced Tuesday.

It is the sixth name change for the Sunrise venue since its opening in 1998.

"After a comprehensive search with WME Sports over the past year, we felt expanding our experienced and successful partnership with Amerant Bank would be the best business decision to align with both our goals of delivering first-class customer service and serving our local South Florida community," Matt Caldwell, the team's president and CEO, said in a statement.

The ice is shown before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final...
The ice is shown before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.

The venue has been known as FLA Live Arena for the past two seasons.

Before becoming FLA Live Arena, the venue had been called the BB&T Center (2012-21) for a decade.

Amerant has been a corporate sponsor of the Panthers since 2021 – the same year the naming rights with BB&T expired.

Originally known as the National Car Rental Center (1998-2002), the arena was also called the Office Depot Center (2002-05) and Bank Atlantic Center (2005-12).

The Panthers, who reached their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996 last season, will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in their home opener on Oct. 19.

