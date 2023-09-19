Port St. Lucie homeowner says trying to go solar caused insurance headache

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For Bob Treon, a single dad, packing lunches is one thing, but taking punches from homeowners insurance companies is wearing him out.

Treon's nightmare began earlier this summer. Like so many Florida homeowners, he started shopping around when he was notified his policy was about to nearly triple.

"I let Progressive know that I was dropping them and moving onto State Farm," Treon said.

But then came the second punch. The homeowner was told he had to get a new roof when he started looking into solar panels as a way to save long-term.

Treon said the roofer filed a claim with his old policy provider since the hurricane and hail damage happened under them. However, it was his new carrier, which had already received his initial payment, that threw the surprising blow.

"It says State Farm won't be issuing the policy as a requested as a result of this claim on August 10th." Treon said.

Treon figured State Farm's risk was going to be reduced because of a new roof. He said when he contacted the company, he was told State Farm would not take him back.

Now at the height of hurricane season and no insurance, Treon said his mortgage company just informed him it will insure his house, but not his belongings. It makes him wonder if he needs to pack more than just his daughter's lunch.

"It's very, very discouraging. This is kind of where I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life and now I'm saying maybe I going to move or something," Treon said.

WPTV reached out to State Farm. The company would not talk about specifics citing its privacy policy. A representative said that while a home may meet the initial eligibility and coverage is typically provided during the underwriting process, by state statue, carriers still have 60 days to accept or reject the application.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017

Latest News

A stationary front will anchor lots of moisture over our area, which will trigger scattered...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 19, 2023
Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake'
Amateur film festival spoofs Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters
Amazon delivery driver bitten by 'highly venomous' rattlesnake in Martin County