Missing 15-year-old girl with autism found safe, Port St. Lucie police say
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police said a 15-year-old girl with autism who went missing overnight Tuesday has been found safe.
In a Facebook post, the police department said Krista Niell was last seen leaving her home in the 2200 block of Southeast Aneci Street at 12:40 a.m.
However, in an updated post at 6:20 a.m., police said Niell was "safely located."
