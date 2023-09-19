Missing 15-year-old girl with autism found safe, Port St. Lucie police say

Port St. Lucie police said a 15-year-old girl with autism who went missing overnight Tuesday has been found safe.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Krista Niell was last seen leaving her home in the 2200 block of Southeast Aneci Street at 12:40 a.m.

However, in an updated post at 6:20 a.m., police said Niell was "safely located."

