Second man accused of hanging antisemitic banner on I-4 overpass arrested

A second man accused of hanging antisemitic banners on a Florida highway overpass in Orlando has been arrested and charged with violating a new state law that makes it a crime to display images on a structure without permission.

The law was passed earlier this year in response to distribution of antisemitic literature and the projection of racist and antisemitic words on buildings.

The man, who wasn't identified, was arrested near Gainesville on Sunday by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release. Another man was arrested last week in Cape Canaveral. Both are charged with criminal mischief.

According to investigators, a group of people dressed in black and camouflage displayed banners with swastikas and racist messages over an overpass that crossed Interstate 4 in Orlando in June.

State law enforcement officials said the demonstrators were part of an antisemitic extremist group.

There are two outstanding arrest warrants for other demonstrators who live out of state, law enforcement officials said.

