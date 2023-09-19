UF dips to No. 6 public school in nation by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Florida has lost its "top five" ranking by U.S. News & World Report, slipping into a tie for sixth, but moved up one place among all schools nationally, including private ones, to 28th.

Earlier this month the Gainesville school was ranked the best public school by another national publication, The Wall Street Journal.

In "2023-2024 Best Colleges" released Monday by U.S. News & World Report, the University of Florida is in a three-way tie for sixth with California-Davis and California-San Diego. For two years, UF was fifth including a tie with North Carolina at Chapel Hill last year.

In the current rankings among public schools, California-Berkely and California-Los Angeles are tied for first, Michigan No. 3, North Carolina at Chapel Hill No. 4 and Virginia fifth.

Among all schools, including private, UF is ranked 28th in a tie with California-Davis, California-San Diego, Southern California.

Florida State is 53rd overall, climbing two spots but dropping two positions to 23rd among public schools, tied with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the College of William & Mary.

Florida Atlantic had the biggest increase in the state from a year ago: up 53 spots to 209th.

Here are the rankings for national universities in Florida with public rankings in parentheses if applicable:

28. University of Florida (sixth public)

53. Florida State University (23rd public)

67. University of Miami (private)

89. University of South Florida (45th public)

124 Florida International University (64th public)

124 University of Central Florida (64th public)

170. Florida A&M University (91st public)

209. Florida Atlantic University (112th public)

227. Nova Southeastern University (private)

236. University of North Florida (129th public)

249. Keiser University (private)

269. Florida Institute of Technology (private)

304. Florida Gulf Coast University (162nd public)

382. Palm Beach Atlantic University (private)

390. St. Leo (public)

Also, New College of Sarasota, a public school, was ranked 100th among liberal arts colleges.

U.S. News has changed its criteria.

“More than 50% of an institution’s rank now comprises varying outcome measures related to success in enrolling and graduating students from all backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success,” U.S. News said. “In addition, five factors were removed: class size, faculty with terminal degrees, alumni giving, high school class standing and the proportion of graduates who borrow federal loans."

The University of Florida has touted its top five status as a public school.

“The U.S. News & World Report rankings are another endorsement that Florida is leading the nation in higher education,” university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said in a statement Monday released to the Independent Florida Alligator.

FAU was pleased with its new ranking.

“The Florida Atlantic community has worked incredibly hard to reach new levels of excellence,” interim FAU President Stacy Volnickc said in a statement. “It’s an honor to see our efforts reflected in this year’s rankings as we continue to innovate and expand while ensuring success for all.”

The State University System of Florida's chairman praised the rankings.

"Florida now has six universities in the Top 100. On behalf of the Board of Governors, I congratulate our universities who received recognition; these accolades are made possible by our dedicated university trustees, scholarly faculty, and incredible students,” Brian Lamb said. “Florida is #1 for Higher Education because we believe in student success. These rankings inspire our university system to continue reaching upward to ensure a place of excellence and opportunity for our students. We owe a debt of gratitude to Florida’s Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for their continued investment in higher education.”

In one other metric, Florida state schools' in-state tuition is far lower than other schools in the nation with around $6,300 in tuition and fees.

In Gainesville, the total is $6,391 with out-of-state tuition $28,658.

Nationally, private schools' tuition and fees are around $60,000, including University of Miami at $59,926.

Among public schools ranked higher than UF, UC-Berkely is $15,891, California-Los Angeles $13,752, Michigan $17,786, North Carolina at Chapel Hill $8,998, Virginia $22,323, California-Davis $15,266, California-San Diego $16,056.

The top highly ranked school closest to Florida schools: California State University-Long Beach $6,904 but ranked 51st among public schools.

Among the cheapest schools: Western Carolina $4,532 but ranked 123rd.

Here are the top 10 schools, all private.

1. Princeton Univerdsity

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. (tie) Harvard University

3. (tie) Stanford University

5. Yale University

6. University of Pennsylvania

7. (tie) California Institute of Technology

7. (tie) Duke University

9. (tie) Brown University

9. (tie) Johns Hopkins University



