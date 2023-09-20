Brightline offers dedicated trains, shuttles to Dolphins games

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Miami Dolphins kick off their home schedule this Sunday, and Brightline is helping fans attend the game without the headache of South Florida traffic.

The rail service announced Tuesday they have partnered with Hard Rock Stadium to provide transportation to all Dolphins home games throughout the football season.

Called the End Zone Express, Brightline will offer pre-game and post-game trains from the Brightline Aventura station, along with complimentary Brightline+ shuttles to and from Hard Rock Stadium.

All fans have to do is pick a date and select the "End Zone Express" train that fits their schedule. The designated shuttle pickup and drop-off area at Hard Rock Stadium will be located inside Lot 18 adjacent to the pedestrian bridge.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scores 43-yard TD in fourth quarter at New England...
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scores 43-yard TD in fourth quarter at New England Patriots, Sept. 17, 2023

"Expansion of our game-day shuttle service from the new Aventura Station to the Hard Rock Stadium entrance delivers a convenient connection to cheer on the team throughout the season," Brightline Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas said.

Schedules on Brightline's website show three "End Zone Express" trains departing West Palm Beach this Sunday at 9:56 a.m., 10:56 a.m. and 12:12 p.m. Fares begin at $21.50 per person.

Fans can also choose from two "End Zone Express" trains that depart from the Boca Raton station at 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. with fares starting at $19.

Travelers can use the promo code ALLABOARD at checkout to save 25% on select SMART fares for a party of four or more, with a maximum of 29 passengers per reservation.

Brightline trains at Orlando station in advance of its opening
Brightline trains at Orlando station in advance of its opening

Dolphins Express Shuttle Schedule:

  • Pre-game shuttles depart the Brightline Aventura Station 10 minutes after Brightline Dolphin Express trains arrive  
  • Post-game shuttles depart the stadium one hour before the Brightline Dolphin Express trains' departure time from the Brightline station

Brightline said that fans who take the End Zone Express service can enjoy Brightline's food and beverage options including the "Fin & Tonic" drink available at all their in-station bars. For guests riding PREMIUM, complimentary food and beverages, including select cocktails and alcoholic beverages, will be available in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

After going 2-0 in their first two games of the season on the road, Miami takes on the Denver Broncos (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

Latest News

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic...
Owls announce nonconference basketball schedule for 2023-24 season
A stationary front with lots of moisture over our area will trigger scattered storms again today.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 20, 2023
Friends, family celebrate the life of 'Jack the Bike Man'
County Fire Rescue opposes plan to create new Jupiter fire department