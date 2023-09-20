Delray Beach man sentenced to 35 years in beating death of man, 80

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 24-year-old Delray Beach man on Tuesday was sentenced to 35 years in prison in the beating death of an 80-year-old man near Greenacres in 2022.

Circuit Court Judge Caroline Cahill Shepherd sentenced Matas Baltus for killing Willy Wengi on March 9, 2022, along Via Poinciana just west of the Greenacres city limits. The second-degree sentence was 35 years and grand theft was five to be served concurrently.

He originally was charged with first-degree murder, and on June 1 he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Wengi was found dead in his apartment, and detectives later saw Baltis inside too, sleeping on a rocking chair, investigators said.

In court Tuesday, Baltus attempted to speak to the victim's family but the attorney representing them shut it down.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017

Latest News

Commercial flights might soon be option at airport in Fort Pierce
Florida Democratic chair says voter registration deficit 'doesn't scare me'
FAU faculty wants interim president to become permanent
Some Citizens policyholders can refuse transfer to new company. Here's why