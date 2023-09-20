FDLE announces final 2 arrests following neo-Nazi demonstration

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Two more people are in custody after swastika flags and racist, hate-filled banners were hung over a busy Florida interstate earlier this year.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday the arrests of Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, in the case. The agency said Murray and Rains turned themselves in Tuesday at the Orange County jail.

These arrests are in addition to the Sunday arrest of Anthony Altick, 36, in Alachua County on an FDLE warrant. The first suspect, Jason Brown, 48, of Cape Canaveral, was arrested last week.

The four arrests all stem from a June 10 incident where antisemitic banners, including swastika flags and racist messages, were hung directly over Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The FDLE said the banners were placed along a fence without receiving written permission, which is a violation of state law.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269, which included provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission.

All four suspects face charges of criminal mischief.

