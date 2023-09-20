FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 20, 2023

A stationary front with lots of moisture over our area will trigger scattered storms again today.
Sep. 20, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Our stormy weather pattern continues this Wednesday.

A stationary front with lots of moisture over our area will trigger scattered storms again today.

The storms may start to develop as early as the late morning, then it stays stormy the rest if the day. A few storms are also likely Wednesday night.

The main impact with these storms is heavy rain that could cause localized flooding and lots of lightning. Also, a strong storm is possible, although the severe threat remains very low.

Afternoon high temperatures will top upper 80s with nighttime lows in the mid and upper 70s.

Expect rain chances to remain high at least through Thursday, then taper off on Friday. High temperatures in the upper 80s through Friday.

The first day of fall is Saturday, and so far, rain chances will be much lower by then with a little less humidity.

Scattered storms then return for next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is dealing with stronger wind shear and will move over cooler waters, so weakening is expected. It will stay over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa is likely to become a tropical depression late this week, or maybe Tropical Storm Ophelia this weekend.

A non-tropical low will develop off the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. Iy may acquire subtropical characteristics, but so far, there is a low chance for it to do so.

