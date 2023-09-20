Jimmy Buffett tribute set for Sunday in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett’s music doesn’t just live on, but other parts of his legacy, too.

He supported Piper’s Angels, a local cystic fibrosis charity known for its annual paddle board crossing from the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach.

He was on the organizations advisory committee and posted videos on social media.

“Hey everybody, Jimmy Buffett here. Excited to be an advisor to the board of Piper’s Angles Foundation Crossing. You got a big challenge ahead of you, paddling from the Bahamas to Florida. I’m here to tell you, you got this, and don’t forget, always take the weather with you. Good luck, calm seas, and fins up,” said Jimmy Buffett on Instagram.

This Sunday at 8 a.m. the organization in honoring him with a paddle out ceremony and tribute on Lake Worth Beach. The ceremony will honor the ocean man and all Parrott Heads are invited to attend.

"It's a traditional paddle out ceremony that you would often see in the Hawaiian and Tahitian tradition. So we'll circle up here on the beach you know really honor being out here it with the element of the ocean and share some stories and music and paddle out and celebrate his life," said Travis Suit, executive director of Piper’s Angels.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

Latest News

DeSantis unveils energy agenda, makes lofty goal of $2 gas by 2025
Brightline offers dedicated trains, shuttles to Dolphins games
A crowd of loved ones on Tuesday remembered Jack Hairston III, known in the community as "Jack...
Remembering Jack the Bikeman
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic...
Owls announce nonconference basketball schedule for 2023-24 season