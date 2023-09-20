Jimmy Buffett tribute set for Sunday in Lake Worth Beach

Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett’s music doesn’t just live on, but other parts of his legacy, too.

He supported Piper’s Angels, a local cystic fibrosis charity known for its annual paddle board crossing from the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach.

He was on the organizations advisory committee and posted videos on social media.

“Hey everybody, Jimmy Buffett here. Excited to be an advisor to the board of Piper’s Angles Foundation Crossing. You got a big challenge ahead of you, paddling from the Bahamas to Florida. I’m here to tell you, you got this, and don’t forget, always take the weather with you. Good luck, calm seas, and fins up,” said Jimmy Buffett on Instagram.

This Sunday at 8 a.m. the organization in honoring him with a paddle out ceremony and tribute on Lake Worth Beach. The ceremony will honor the ocean man and all Parrott Heads are invited to attend.

"It's a traditional paddle out ceremony that you would often see in the Hawaiian and Tahitian tradition. So we'll circle up here on the beach you know really honor being out here it with the element of the ocean and share some stories and music and paddle out and celebrate his life," said Travis Suit, executive director of Piper’s Angels.

