Jupiter Council names

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Jupiter Town Council on Tuesday night appointed Frank Fore by a 3-1 vote to fill the seat vacated when Cheryl Schneider resigned from the council on Aug. 4.

Schneider was elected to the council in 2022 for the three-year term.

Fore, a 38-year resident of the town, has served on the Jupiter Planning and Zoning Commission since 2018.

He has been president of Engineering Analyses & Solutions, Inc. in Tequesta since 1994.

Fore began his career at Pratt Whitney in 1985, where he served first as a design engineer before earning promotions to project engineer and eventually senior project engineer.

In 1990, Fore became the principal engineer and partner at Engineering Analyses & Solutions, Inc.

Fore graduated with honors with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1985.

He will be sworn in at an upcoming Town Council meeting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017

Latest News

Don Estridge, Suncoast earn U.S. Department of Education honors
Delray Beach man sentenced to 35 years in beating death of man, 80
Commercial flights might soon be option at airport in Fort Pierce
Florida Democratic chair says voter registration deficit 'doesn't scare me'