Jupiter Council names

The Jupiter Town Council on Tuesday night appointed Frank Fore by a 3-1 vote to fill the seat vacated when Cheryl Schneider resigned from the council on Aug. 4.
Schneider was elected to the council in 2022 for the three-year term.
Fore, a 38-year resident of the town, has served on the Jupiter Planning and Zoning Commission since 2018.
He has been president of Engineering Analyses & Solutions, Inc. in Tequesta since 1994.
Fore began his career at Pratt Whitney in 1985, where he served first as a design engineer before earning promotions to project engineer and eventually senior project engineer.
In 1990, Fore became the principal engineer and partner at Engineering Analyses & Solutions, Inc.
Fore graduated with honors with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1985.
He will be sworn in at an upcoming Town Council meeting.
