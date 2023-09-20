Owls announce nonconference basketball schedule for 2023-24 season

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State 79-86 in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Atlantic will play a 13-game nonconference schedule that includes five neutral site locations, the team announced Tuesday.

The Owls will tip off their season Nov. 8 in the Barstool Sports Invitational against Loyola at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

They'll host Eastern Michigan and Bryant in their first two home games before heading to Walt Disney World to face Butler in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving. It's the first of three games of the tournament, which concludes Nov. 26.

FAU will then return home to face Liberty and Charleston before a trip to New York to take on Big Ten Conference opponent Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, where the Owls punched their ticket to the school's first-ever Final Four last season.

Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite Eight game in the...
Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

Longtime rival Florida International comes to town on Dec. 13. The Owls swept the Panthers in their two regular-season meetings a season ago.

From there, it's back on the road for the Owls as they face St. Bonaventure at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Pacific 12 Conference team Arizona in Las Vegas.

Their first and only true road game of the nonconference season comes on Dec. 30 at Florida Gulf Coast.

The Owls finished the 2022-23 season with 35 wins – the most of any team in the nation – and fell one game shy of playing in the national championship game.

Head coach Dusty May returns for his sixth season after receiving a 10-year contract extension that would pay him a $100,000 bonus for leading the Owls back to the Final Four. His 101 wins are already the most of any coach in program history.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

Latest News

Brightline offers dedicated trains, shuttles to Dolphins games
A stationary front with lots of moisture over our area will trigger scattered storms again today.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 20, 2023
Friends, family celebrate the life of 'Jack the Bike Man'
County Fire Rescue opposes plan to create new Jupiter fire department