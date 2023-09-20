‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash

Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.(GoFundMe)
By WSAZ Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials in West Virginia say a teenager died in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to Chapmanville Regional High School officials, Calvin Tyler Hensley was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on State Highway 10 in Harts, West Virginia, Sunday evening.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the loss of one of our students from an ATV accident,” Chapmanville Regional High School Principal Rob Dial said. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic occurrence.”

West Virginia State Police troopers said the 17-year-old crashed into multiple cars on the highway that night.

Hensley’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for a toxicology report.

“We are heartbroken that my cousin Calvin Tyler Hensley died in an ATV accident,” family member Jessica Newton shared. “He loved riding four-wheelers and working on them. This has really put us in a rough place.”

Newton has started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the family.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

Latest News

Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
FDLE announces final 2 arrests following neo-Nazi demonstration