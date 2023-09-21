Fort Lauderdale loses $1.2 million in phishing scam

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Phishing scams...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Phishing scams that infect a computer and potentially allow hackers to invade bank and other accounts are highly preventable, but it takes eternal vigilance on the part of computer users. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are investigating after the city of Fort Lauderdale lost $1.2 million in a phishing scam.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said Thursday that the city made a $1.2 million payment on Sept. 14, believing it to be a legitimate bill from Moss Construction.

"It was later learned the request for payment was fraudulent," Adamson said.

Adamson went on to say that police "will be working with all appropriate law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what occurred."

Arlene Borenstein, a spokeswoman for the city, referred all inquiries about the scam to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

Latest News

PBIA named one of most 'satisfying' airports, according to study
Families are struggling to find quality child care at an affordable rate in Florida and experts...
Child care costs rising
A group of patrons arrested in a raid at Rio Arcade in St. Lucie County told WPTV they feel the...
Illegal gambling arrests
Drivers who passed by the Palm Beach International Airport may have noticed a large presence of...
PBIA conducts full-scale training excercise