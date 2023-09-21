FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 21, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Expect scattered storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

A few storms could be strong and produce gusty winds with heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible this Thursday.

The stationary front will transition to a cold front today as an area of low pressure forms just off Florida’s east coast. That low has a chance to develop and become a subtropical storm, but will impact North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the cold front will move south of our area by Friday morning, ending the stormy pattern.

The chance of rain is much lower on Friday with winds out of the northeast. Only a few passing showers are possible.

High temperatures in the upper 80s through the weekend. More sunshine and less humid conditions on Saturday, then late day pop-up storms on Sunday.

The first day of fall is Saturday, so it will be a welcome change with lower humidity for the day.

More scattered storms return next week with warmer and more humid conditions.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is dealing with stronger wind shear and will move over cooler waters, so wakening is expected. It will stay over the open waters of the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave now located just off the west coast of Africa is likely to become a tropical depression late this week, or maybe Tropical Storm Ophelia this weekend.

A non-tropical low will develop off the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. It may acquire subtropical characteristics as it moves toward the North Carolina coast.

