Greenacres man convicted in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
A Greenacres man faces up to life in a federal prison after he was found guilty of a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

Belas Shelson Rosier, 34, of Greenacres, Florida, was convicted on all counts following a four-day jury trial in Fort Pierce before U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon.

Rosier was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, in addition to fentanyl analogs and cocaine.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors said the investigation into Rosier was initiated by federal and local investigators based on evidence recovered during the successful prosecution of one of Rosier's long-term street-level fentanyl and cocaine distributors.

The evidence presented at trial established that Rosier was responsible for the distribution of at least 6 kilograms of fentanyl from Oct. 4, 2021, to March 9, 2022.

During the investigation, federal agents said they seized and administratively forfeited more than $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in jewelry that had been recovered from Rosier's possession.

Rosier is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19 in Fort Pierce.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a maximum of life imprisonment for each count.

