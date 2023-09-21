Kids to audition to be in professional theater show in Jupiter

Taking the first steps to stardom.

Kids ages 7 to 13 will have a chance to be in a Broadway-scale professional production of Charles Dickens's holiday classic "A Christmas Carol." The auditions will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Kids will learn a simple dance, sing a song with a vocal coach, and have a few practice rounds. Then they will audition on the new Maltz Jupiter Theatre stage.

"We try not to make intimidating because we want to invite any child at any level to be able to come in and feel comfortable. So even if you have no experience on stage whatsoever, please come. We would love to meet you and your family," said Kim Cozort Kay, director of education at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

WPTV's T.A. Walker auditions with kids to be in A Christmas Carol

This version of "A Christmas Carol" has an original score and runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 10. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

