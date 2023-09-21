Marlins single-A affiliate Hammerheads win first league title

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Jupiter Hammerheads are Florida State League champions for the first time.

Jupiter defeated the Clearwater Threshers 7-4 in the championship game Wednesday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Displaced by construction to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Hammerheads took home their first-ever league championship at their home away from home.

The Hammerheads, who are the single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, scored seven runs despite just three hits on the evening.

Jupiter scored on a sacrifice fly, a walk, a fielder's choice and a throwing error off back-to-back steals.

Jacob Miller earned the win on the mound for Jupiter after lasting four innings, allowing two runs on four hits without a walk while striking out two.

Led by first-year manager Nelson Prada, the Hammerheads led the league in ERA (4.12).

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

Latest News

2 areas to watch in the tropics, but one could bring South Florida drier weather
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes the ball past Toronto FC defender Kobe Franklin...
Lionel Messi will miss another game for Inter Miami after leaving Toronto match
Amazon prepares to hire more than 100 employees at new Riviera Beach warehouse
Police shift investigation of body found in West Palm Beach to Orlando area