New regional park on the way in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There's a lush green field of dreams in Port St. Lucie and imagination will turn it into a regional park.

"As a former school administrator anything that can help kids focus, stay off the streets, stay out of trouble, grow athletically, academically," Steven Kimos said, "I'm all for it."

The Western Grove Tradition Regional Park is all about the kids. The $22 million project will include four, lighted baseball fields, three, unlit multi-use fields, one lighted competition field and a USA BMX sanctioned BMX track.

Plan for Tradition Regional Park.
The park will be built on more than a 100 acres of land on the western portion of Tradition Parkway.

Kimos lives across the street from the planned development. He said he's looked at the plans.

"I think it's ambitious and I hope that it's followed through with what it's planned to be," he said.

Steven Kimos hopes the plans for the park come to fruition.
The regional park is a collaboration between the city of Port St. Lucie and Mattamy Homes.

Both the city and the developer plan to break ground by the end of the year.

