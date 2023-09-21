St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office searches for answers in Fort Pierce homicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
What started our as a suspicious death investigation at an apartment complex has now been ruled a homicide.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said detectives are canvassing the Fort Pierce neighborhood, off the 3300 block of South Seventh Street. He said they are in search of surveillance video and any information on what may have transpired between 8:30 Wednesday night and 9 a.m. Friday.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, deputies were dispatched to this apartment complex behind us where a person went there to pick up his employer,” Mascara said. “He found the employer deceased. Through our initial investigation this morning we have determined this is a homicide.”

As the scene unfolded, WPTV spoke with some neighbors who said they are on edge.

“It was just screaming around 7, 7:30, but like I said, kids go to school at that time,” one neighbor said. “You never know. My nephew, my kids always go to school. I wake up early to get into the bus.”

Anyone with information should call St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-7300 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477 (TIPS).

