Brightline begins passing through 'Confusion Corner' in downtown Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Brightline took its initial passenger runs Friday to Orlando, it traveled through some spots of the Treasure Coast.

In downtown Stuart, an area dubbed "Confusion Corner" may get even a bit more busy.

"Confusing? No, actually I think it's alright if you pay attention," said one man walking by.

"Confusion Corner. It is what it is," said someone else.

A Stuart resident offers his thoughts on the Brightline trains passing through the Treasure...
A Stuart resident offers his thoughts on the Brightline trains passing through the Treasure Coast.

It is what it is, they say, right down to the familiar sights and sounds. That familiarity met novelty Friday. There was also some excitement for those coming out to see the train whiz through.

"Here it comes! Yes!" one man exclaimed.

But be careful that you don't miss it. WPTV clocked that train at about 1 minute and 30 seconds from the moment you hear and see the crossing gates lower. It was just enough time to talk to a driver stuck in traffic.

"It's kinda scary, especially going through this intersection," the driver said.

A break in the action led to a want for more in the form of a way to get on board.

"I just wish that we had a station here," one man who came out to see the train commented.

"That's not enjoyable because if a train is going to come through here, I would rather it stop," another woman said.

"Good and bad. The bad is if people don’t pay attention trains will always win," another man said. "The good, hopefully, there will be a stop here soon, and we can use it."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday

Latest News

Trump bashed on abortion comments while DeSantis struggles in latest polling
'We're really equal': Meet the deaf football players at John I. Leonard H.S.
Man shot to death at Phil Foster Park
Worker shortages, produce supply concerns grow due to immigration law