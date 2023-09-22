Brightline train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say

On the same day Brightline started service from South Florida to Orlando, one of the company's trains fatally struck a person in Delray Beach on Friday morning, authorities said.

The Delray Beach Police Department said just after 7 a.m. that officers are investigating a deadly crash between a Brightline train and pedestrian at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast 4th Street.

The Brightline train involved in Friday's deadly wreck is not the same train that's part of the inaugural ride to Central Florida.

That train departed Miami at 6:50 a.m. It's scheduled to stop in West Palm Beach at 7:45 a.m. and leave the downtown station at 8:03 a.m., before eventually arriving at Orlando International Airport at 10:15 a.m.

A passenger on the Brightline involved in the fatal crash told WPTV the train was heading southbound and had departed from West Palm Beach.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

