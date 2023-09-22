FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 22, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Still, rain chances remain low at 20% for our viewing area on Friday.

More sunshine and less humid conditions on Saturday, then late day pop-up storms on Sunday.

The first day of fall is Saturday, so it will be a welcome change with lower humidity for the day.

More scattered storms return next week with warmer and more humid conditions.

Elsewhere in the tropics, tropical wave Invest 90-L off the west coast of Africa is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the coming days.

However, models have the system turning north and staying over the open waters of the Atlantic.

