FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 22, 2023

More sunshine and less humid conditions on Saturday, then late day pop-up storms on Sunday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Still, rain chances remain low at 20% for our viewing area on Friday.

The first day of fall is Saturday, so it will be a welcome change with lower humidity for the day.

More scattered storms return next week with warmer and more humid conditions.

Elsewhere in the tropics, tropical wave Invest 90-L off the west coast of Africa is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the coming days.

However, models have the system turning north and staying over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

