Jupiter HS athlete's talents range from track and field to horticulture

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday has made its way back to South Florida once again, and that means we welcome another student-athlete to the spotlight.

At Jupiter High School, there is a dynamic teenager who wears many hats at the school.

What started as a way to stay in shape, turned into a passion for Cash Ciliento.

"I was looking for a fall sport to do, and I saw cross-country, and I figured it would get me in the best shape for wrestling as possible," Ciliento said.

Now he's become an integral part of the Warriors cross-country team.

"What makes him so valuable is his work ethic and his leadership and his enthusiasm for his sport," Jupiter cross-country coach Franci Jefferson said. "Not just this sport, but all of his sports."

Jupiter High School track coach Franci Jefferson discusses Cash Ciliento's dedication and...
Jupiter High School track coach Franci Jefferson discusses Cash Ciliento's dedication and enthusiasm for the sport.

For Ciliento, he's got a bright future ahead of him — but not just on the track.

When he's not playing sports, you can find him at the school's nursery. Jupiter High School has the only horticulture academy in Palm Beach County.

"Cash has been helping me since about when he could walk," Ciliento's father said.

It's been a family tradition since 1978 for a Ciliento to be at the reigns of this program.

Cash Ciliento works with his father at the Jupiter High School greenhouse when he's not running...
Cash Ciliento works with his father at the Jupiter High School greenhouse when he's not running track or wrestling for the school.

"Cash has always had an interest in the outdoors," his father said. "[He is] always finding himself outside, working with me through landscape jobs. It's definitely where his passion lies."

"I've had a John Deere tractor since I was 3," Ciliento said.

For him, it comes naturally.

"I always really liked plants and being out in nature and stuff," Ciliento said. "Coming to the school and joining the horticulture academy. I really just fell in love with it."

Whatever path he chooses, he has his father's full support. But it seems that Ciliento will be looking to keep the tradition going for years to come.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday

Latest News

Person killed in west Boca Raton apartment fire
More sunshine and less humid conditions on Saturday, then late day pop-up storms on Sunday.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 22, 2023
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie
Brightline train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say