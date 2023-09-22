Lower rain chances this weekend

Plenty of sunshine on Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

There may be some passing showers due to lingering moisture from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, which is offshore and will eventually impact the mid-Atlantic coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023.

Still, rain chances remain low at 20% for our viewing area on Friday.

More sunshine and less humid conditions on Saturday, then late day pop-up storms on Sunday.

The first day of fall is Saturday, so it will be a welcome change with lower humidity for the day.

More scattered storms return next week with warmer and more humid conditions.

Elsewhere in the tropics, tropical wave Invest 90-L off the west coast of Africa is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the coming days.

However, models have the system turning north and staying over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Invest 90-L, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023.

