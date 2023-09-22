Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 41-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie overnight Friday, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Crosstown Parkway just after 1:30 a.m.

In a news release, the FHP said a Port St. Lucie man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle rear-ended a 2023 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old Miami man, and was killed.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for hours, before eventually reopened before 9 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday

Latest News

Brightline train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Brightline service begins from South Florida to Orlando
Florida leads nation in school book bans, free speech organization says
Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to form off southeast coast