Suspect, 60, accused of robbing Palm Beach Gardens bank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A 60-year-old man was arrested in Palm Beach Gardens after a bank was robbed Thursday afternoon, police said.

Investigators said a Fifth Third Bank located at 3305 Northlake Blvd. was robbed just before 3 p.m.

The suspect, later identified as Thomas M. Bismark, is accused of entering the bank wearing a disguise and demanding money from the teller.

A surveillance picture from the bank provided by police showed that the robber was dressed in black and wearing a white hard hat similar to one worn by construction workers or firefighters.

Police said the suspect then fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Bismark was located a short time later, according to investigators.

He faces a charge of robbery and is taken to the Palm Beach County jail.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

