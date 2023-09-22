Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolina coast with 60 mph winds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A new tropical storm formed Friday afternoon off the coast of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Ophelia is packing 60 mph winds and moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Forecasters said the center of Ophelia will approach the coast of North Carolina on Friday night. It will then move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula on Saturday and Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Some slight strengthening is possible before landfall along the coast of North Carolina.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

A NOAA buoy at Diamond Shoals, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 47 mph and a gust of 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware
  • Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds
  • Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
  • Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

