Man escapes with cash after bank robbed in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Police in Port St. Lucie said a man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after a bank was robbed Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Chase Bank in the 1200 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man wearing gloves and a mask walked into the bank demanding money from a teller. The robber then fled the bank with the stolen cash.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Detective Vega at 772-871-5001.

