Police search for missing 11-year-old girl from West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Police in West Palm Beach are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who didn't go to school Friday.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Brislee Garcia was last seen at about 8 a.m. at her house in the 400 block of 47th Street after missing the school bus with her two siblings.

Jachles said the girl's family reported missing Friday evening.

Brislee is 4-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

