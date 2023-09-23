Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom's car 200 miles from home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 10-year-old Florida boy and his 11-year-old sister who were running away to California drove 200 miles in their mother's car before they were stopped by sheriff's deputies on an interstate highway, authorities said.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted the sedan on Interstate 75 near Gainesville in north Florida just before 4 a.m. Thursday. The children's mother had reported it stolen and her children missing four hours earlier in North Port, a city in southwest Florida.

The deputies, thinking that they were dealing with car thieves, drew their guns and ordered those inside the car to step out.

"Much to their surprise, deputies observed a 10-year-old male driver exit the vehicle along with his 11-year-old sister," the department said in a statement.

The children told deputies the girl had been upset that their mother had taken away her electronic devices for misbehaving, so the boy was driving her to California.

The children were interviewed by detectives, who said there was no indication they had been mistreated by their mother or anyone else in the home.

The mother declined to press charges and the children were released to her.

The names of the mother and children were not released.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Brightline train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...
This farm’s 2023 corn maze theme is based on the Super Mario Bros.

Latest News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron...
3rd Republican presidential debate set for Nov. 8 in Miami
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Owls to open AAC schedule at home against East Carolina