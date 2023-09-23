Suspect, 84, arrested in fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 84-year-old man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday at a popular beach park in Palm Beach County.

The suspect, Papaver Dubois of Portland, Oregon, was arrested overnight and faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, floating in the water.

A man was shot and killed at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach on Sept. 22, 2023.
A man was shot and killed at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach on Sept. 22, 2023.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning that Dubois was the aggressor in the case.

Dubois was booked into the main Palm Beach County at 2:41 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It's unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.

Dubois made his first appearance Saturday morning before Judge Melanie Surber. He is being held without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
Lake Worth man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe forms in Atlantic with 40 mph winds
Florida State defeats Clemson with 31-24 OT victory
Man escapes with cash after bank robbed in Port St. Lucie
Boca Raton honors educator, activist with street name
18-year-old trimming tree dies after striking power wire