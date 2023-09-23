Suspect, 84, arrested in fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park

An 84-year-old man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday at a popular beach park in Palm Beach County.

The suspect, Papaver Dubois of Portland, Oregon, was arrested overnight and faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, floating in the water.

A man was shot and killed at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach on Sept. 22, 2023.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning that Dubois was the aggressor in the case.

Dubois was booked into the main Palm Beach County at 2:41 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It's unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.

Dubois made his first appearance Saturday morning before Judge Melanie Surber. He is being held without bond.

