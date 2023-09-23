Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park

A man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday at a popular beach park in Palm Beach County.

The suspect, Papaver Dubois, was arrested overnight and faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, floating in the water.

A man was shot and killed at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach on Sept. 22, 2023.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning that Dubois was the aggressor in the case.

Dubois was booked into the main Palm Beach County at 2:41 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It's unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.

Dubois was expected to be in court for his first appearance before a judge Saturday morning.

