Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park
A man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday at a popular beach park in Palm Beach County.
The suspect, Papaver Dubois, was arrested overnight and faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.
Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, floating in the water.
The sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning that Dubois was the aggressor in the case.
Dubois was booked into the main Palm Beach County at 2:41 a.m.
The name of the victim has not been released.
It's unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.
Dubois was expected to be in court for his first appearance before a judge Saturday morning.
