Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall at 6:15 a.m. Saturday near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, with sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm is expected to produce storm surge up to 4 to 6 feet along the Carolina coast and 2 to 4 feet along southeastern coastal Virginia.

Heavy rainfall from this system could produce flash flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Ophelia will eventually weaken to a post-tropical or extratropical system over the next couple of days as it continues its path over land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A tropical wave, associated with Invest 90L in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of tropical formation over the next two to seven days.

Regardless of formation, long-range computer models keep this disturbance away from the U.S.

Scripps Only Content 2023