Tropical Storm Philippe forms in Atlantic with 40 mph winds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
The tropics remain active on this first day of fall.

A new tropical storm formed Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed with 40 mph winds about 1,045 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Philippe is moving toward the west at about 14 mph.

A continued westward motion at a slightly slower speed is expected into early next week.

Very gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Kate Wentzel said Philippe is expected to stay a tropical storm as it moves west and eventually north into the open Atlantic, well east of the Caribbean.

