2 found dead in car partially submerged in Loxahatchee Groves canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were found dead in a vehicle partially submerged in a canal Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At around 7:45 a.m. rescue crews responded to 60th Street North and 190th Terrace North in Loxahatchee for a reported car in canal.

Rescue crews found the car, partially submerged and upside down in the canal. Rescuers entered the water and found two people dead inside the car.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the canal.

Palm Beach Count Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
Lake Worth man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter.
‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe expected to strengthen over next few days
No. 25 Florida settles for field goals, beats Charlotte 22-7
Illinois defeats Florida Atlantic, 23-17
Van Dyke throws for 3 TDs as unbeaten Miami routs Temple 41-7