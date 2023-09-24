Man, woman found dead in car partially submerged in Loxahatchee Groves canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were found dead in a vehicle partially submerged in a canal Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At around 7:45 a.m., rescue crews responded to 60thStreet North and 190th Terrace North in Loxahatchee Groves for a reported car in a canal.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a 22-year-old woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 eastbound on 60th Street North when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the SUV as it approached the intersection of 190th Terrace, hit the guard rail and ended up in the canal.

Rescue crews found the car, partially submerged and upside down in the canal. Rescuers entered the water and found the driver and passenger dead inside the car.

Deputies were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Lake Worth man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter.
‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off

Latest News

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) is congratulated by wide receiver Braxton...
Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert lead Dolphins in 70-20 rout of Broncos
Gators, Hurricanes move up in rankings; Seminoles slip again despite win
Fans pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett in Lake Worth Beach
Tropical Storm Philippe expected to strengthen over next few days