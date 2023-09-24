Man, woman found dead in car partially submerged in Loxahatchee Groves canal

Two people were found dead in a vehicle partially submerged in a canal Sunday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At around 7:45 a.m., rescue crews responded to 60thStreet North and 190th Terrace North in Loxahatchee Groves for a reported car in a canal.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a 22-year-old woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 eastbound on 60th Street North when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the SUV as it approached the intersection of 190th Terrace, hit the guard rail and ended up in the canal.

Rescue crews found the car, partially submerged and upside down in the canal. Rescuers entered the water and found the driver and passenger dead inside the car.

Deputies were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

