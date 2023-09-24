Tropical Storm Philippe expected to strengthen over next few days

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Post-Tropical Ophelia is producing heavy rain across the Mid-Atlantic states and could dump two to four inches of rain over the next 24 hours.

This rain could lead to flash flooding in spots.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 45 m.p.h and is moving west at 9 m.p.h.

It will continue to move west over the next couple of days, then it will encounter a weakness in the Bermuda high and curve north by mid-week.

Long range computer models are in good agreement with keeping this storm out to sea and away from the United States.

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of formation over the next seven days.

A tropical depression could form mid-week as the system moves west-northwest into the Central Atlantic.

