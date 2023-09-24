Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert lead Dolphins in 70-20 rout of Broncos

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) is congratulated by wide receiver Braxton...
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) is congratulated by wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday behind rookie speedster De'Von Achane's 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa's no-look shovel-pass TD.

The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washinton scored 72 points against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game. Many of their starters, including Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill, did not play in the fourth quarter.

Achane caught a 10-yard TD pass from Tagovailoa — the quarterback's fourth TD — in the fourth, and Jason Sanders converted the extra point that made it 56-13 and broke Miami's franchise scoring record of 55 set against St. Louis on Nov. 24, 1977.

Hill caught a 54-yard touchdown pass on Miami's opening drive en route to 157 yards receiving on nine catches.

Miami scored touchdowns on eight of nine drives before Mike White replaced Tagovailoa in the fourth. Raheem Mostert had his second straight multiple-touchdown game with three rushing TDs and a TD catch.

