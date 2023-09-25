Flight hits severe turbulence approaching Fort Lauderdale, 8 hurt

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City...
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. JetBlue says it plans to increase the number of seats it will fill on planes starting in December. That makes JetBlue the latest airline to retreat from blocking middle seats to give passengers more space because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in South Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it "experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida," the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

