Rabid otter bites dog, person in Jupiter

An otter with rabies bit a person and a dog Saturday in Jupiter, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Animal Care and Control said the incident occurred in the 900 block of Marlin Drive. The otter was later captured by a member of Animal Care and Control. Tests revealed the animal had rabies.

Health officials said residents in the area are advised to avoid contact with any wildlife including feral cats and report suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans if not treated.

Pet owners are advised to adhere to the following guidelines to combat rabies:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If you or your pet are bitten by a wild animal, seek medical or veterinary assistance immediately and contact Animal Care & Control at 561-233-1215

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets

Scripps Only Content 2023