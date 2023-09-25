Stevie Nicks set to perform in South Florida in 2024

Grammy Award winner headed to Seminole Hard Rock on Feb. 24
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manchester, Tenn.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks is returning to South Florida in 2024.

The "Edge of Seventeen" singer is scheduled to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

A longtime member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks won a Grammy Award with the band for 1978's "Rumours" album, which won for album of the year, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1998.

Nicks was the lead vocalist for acclaimed Fleetwood Mac songs "Landslide," "Rhiannon" and "Dreams." She went on to achieve a successful solo career with songs like "Edge of Seventeen," "Leather and Lace" (with Don Henley) and "Stand Back."

The 75-year-old released her last studio album, "24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault," in 2014 and recorded her first new song in six years with 2020's "Show Them the Way."

Nicks has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards in her solo career, holding the record for the most nominations by a female performer without a win.

This will be her first concert in South Florida since a 2022 appearance at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre and her only scheduled Sunshine State stop in 2024.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $155 to $505.

