Family of 4 and dog escape house fire in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Four people and a dog were able to get escape safely after their Port St. Lucie home went up in flames overnight.

The incident happened at around 1:41 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Northwest Sheffield Circle.

St. Lucie County Fire District dispatched several crews to the home for a reported a residential structure fire.

Fire rescue extinguishes Port St. Lucie, Fla. home engulfed in flames on Sept. 26, 2023.
Rescue crews said the four occupants and the dog safely exited the home before they arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

