FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 26, 2023

Our stormy pattern remains as plenty of tropical moisture is streaming over the Sunshine State.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Our stormy pattern remains as plenty of tropical moisture is streaming over the Sunshine State.

Expect afternoon storms that are capable of producing flooding rain and gusty winds.

High temperatures will top upper 80s or low 90s with high humidity, then expect it to feel hot and steamy. Expect stormy afternoons for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, a disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It will strengthen into a tropical depression by mid-week since it has a higher chance for development.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe will remain a tropical storm, but it’s forecast to downgrade to a depression by Friday as it stays over the open waters of the tropical Atlantic with no threat to Florida.

