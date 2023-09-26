Morgan Wallen adds Tampa stop to 2024 tour dates

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is making a stop in Florida during the continuation of his "One Night at a Time" tour next year, but residents of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will have to travel a few hours to see him.

Wallen will perform July 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the "Wasted on You" singer announced Tuesday.

"Thank y'all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," Wallen said in a statement. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we're gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y'all out there!"

Among the added stops to the 10-date tour in 2024 are Las Vegas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wallen is also scheduled to perform June 2 at the Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach.

He performed at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in May.

