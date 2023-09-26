Pompano Beach man, 35, dies after being struck by car, ejected from wheelchair

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 35-year-old man from Pompano Beach on Saturday night.

The fatal accident happened just after 8:23 p.m. near the 3700 block of Northeast Third Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators said Samuel Gordon Vallon, 24 of Boynton Beach, was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta and was traveling southbound on Northeast Third Avenue as Brandon Douglas Griffin, who was in a wheelchair, was crossing Northeast Third Avenue from east to west, south of a designated crosswalk.

According to investigators, the front bumper of the Jetta T-boned the right side of Griffin's wheelchair. Griffin was ejected from the wheelchair and struck the pavement. The Jetta came to a final rest south of the area of collision.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the crash and took Griffin to Broward Health North where he died. Vallon remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BSO said.

At this time, driver impairment, mechanical malfunction and reckless speed are not considered to be contributing factors in this case, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

