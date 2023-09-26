Power outage at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy causes early dismissal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Power problems led to early dismissal for students at a school in Fort Pierce Tuesday morning, St. Lucie Public Schools said.

Fort Pierce Westwood Principal David Alfonso sent a message to parents and an announcement was made on St. Lucie Public Schools' Facebook page just before 11 a.m.

Students were dismissed from school early after a power outage at the high school.

Below is the message the principal sent to parents:

"This is to make you aware of a power outage on site today. The situation is currently being assessed, however, we do not have a good estimate of when power will be restored. Therefore, all students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Buses will be running their regular routes and will be transporting bus riders home. Walkers will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and parents who pick up their child may head to the school at this time. There are no afterschool activities and some students may not be able to retrieve personal belongings at this time. All items will be secured and available for pickup tomorrow. I will notify you when power at our school has been restored. Thank you."

It is unclear what caused the power outage and when students will be able to return to school.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter.
‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon

Latest News

Family of 4 and dog escape house fire in Port St. Lucie
Vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash recovered; search for driver continues
A new food pantry at the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County that has been serving dozens...
Jupiter man bit by river otter
A new food pantry at the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County is serving dozens of families...
Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County food pantry