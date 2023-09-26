Vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash recovered; search for driver continues

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Police in West Palm Beach said Tuesday they have found a pickup truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month but are still looking for the driver.

The wreck occurred Sept. 4 at 9:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Investigators said a black 2023 Nissan Titan PRO-4X was speeding eastbound when it struck Nailah Pujadas, 30, throwing her 150 feet further down the road.

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard hit-and-run locator scene, Sept. 8, 2023
Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard hit-and-run locator scene, Sept. 8, 2023

Police said evidence recovered at the scene and witness descriptions helped investigators identify the hit-and-run vehicle, which was found abandoned three days later at the Palms West Apartments near West Palm Beach.

Pujadas was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by the West Palm Beach Fire Department and rushed into surgery. As of Tuesday, she remains in critical condition in the trauma intensive care unit.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the truck should call Investigator Dan Dillard at 561-822-1629.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperspbc.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000.

