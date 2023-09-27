Alaska man charged with threats against Florida sheriff

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Alaska man facing murder charges in state court has now also been indicted on federal charges of cyberstalking and threatening a Florida sheriff who spoke out against antisemitic activity, authorities said Tuesday.

Joshua Wahl, 31, is accused of emailing a threat to Michael Chitwood, the sheriff of Volusia County, Florida, and posting threats against Chitwood on a social media platform popular with far-right extremists, the U.S. Attorney's office in Alaska announced.

Chitwood garnered national attention in February when he spoke out against people who had distributed antisemitic flyers and who had broadcast a message supporting Adolf Hitler, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Antisemitic attacks jump to highest levels in decades, ADL finds
Antisemitic attacks jump to highest levels in decades, ADL finds

According to the indictment, Wahl allegedly emailed a threat to Chitwood in late March and began posting threats against him in April. The threats continued until at least July, the indictment states.

Wahl, who is from the southwest Alaska community of Dillingham, is facing murder charges in state court in the deaths of two people who were killed in August. He remained in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Center on a $200,000 bail in the state case.

The federal online court records system did not yet show an attorney for Wahl in the federal case. Attorney Rex Butler, who is representing Wahl in the state case, told the newspaper he was not yet representing Wahl in the federal case.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
4 arrested in insurance fraud scheme in Miami-Dade County
Should Florida send cash to residents to help with insurance costs?
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

Latest News

At the same time, a slow-moving front will enter North Florida late in the week. This will lock...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 27, 2023
Longtime Palm Beach County public defender won’t seek reelection
Underground petroleum gas tank leak put out by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Vero Beach raises millage tax rate 13%