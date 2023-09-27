FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 27, 2023

At the same time, a slow-moving front will enter North Florida late in the week. This will lock in the deep moisture for the rest of the week and weekend.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Plenty of tropical moisture is streaming over the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

At the same time, a slow-moving front will enter North Florida late in the week. This will lock in the deep moisture for the rest of the week and weekend.

Expect afternoon storms that are capable of producing flooding rain and gusty winds again Wednesday and every afternoon through the weekend.

High temperatures will top the upper 80s for the rest of the week. The Harvest Full Moon happens this Friday and will be the last Super Moon of 2023. Because of this, there can be flooding during high tide times along the coast.

Meanwhile, a disturbance located halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is moving west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It will strengthen into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Rina in the next day or so.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe will remain a tropical storm, but is forecast to downgrade to a depression by Friday as it stays over the open waters of the tropical Atlantic to the north of the Leeward Islands with no threat to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
4 arrested in insurance fraud scheme in Miami-Dade County
Should Florida send cash to residents to help with insurance costs?
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

Latest News

At the same time, a slow-moving front will enter North Florida late in the week. This will lock...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 27, 2023
Our stormy pattern remains as plenty of tropical moisture is streaming over the Sunshine State.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 26, 2023
Our stormy pattern remains as plenty of tropical moisture is streaming over the Sunshine State.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 26, 2023
More sunshine and less humid conditions on Saturday, then late day pop-up storms on Sunday.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 25, 2023